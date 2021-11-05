Answer Thanksgiving trivia for your chance to win a Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s November and before we know it, it will be time for Thanksgiving. For the past several years, we’ve held a contest to give away Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feasts for Thanksgiving and this year we’re changing things up a bit. If you’re good at trivia, you’ll love this!
We also talk to President & CMO of Bob Evans, Bob Holtcamp!
>>>Take a look!
Today’s trivia question: What is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Michigan?
- Mashed Potatoes
- Green Bean Casserole
- Sweet Potatoes
Submit your answer here for your chance to win a Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast. Winners will be announced on eightWest.
Sponsored by Bob Evans.