Another show just announced at Soaring Eagle Casino this summer!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kid Rock fans – we have some great news for you! We told you his first show at Soaring Eagle’s outdoor concert venue sold out but now they’ve scheduled a second show on August 15th with special guest Tesla. Get your tickets before they sell out again!

ZZ Top with John Fogerty and George Thorogood and the Destroyers will be at Soaring Eagle on July 17th and tickets are on sale now.

ZZ Top is one of the longest running major rock bands with the original members still intact! There are also tickets available for Tim McGraw on September 18th – he’s the most played country artist since his debut in 1992 and is considered to be one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. There are also still some tickets available for the Keith Urban concert on August 28th!

With the weather warming up, we’re all looking to be by the water – if you’re at Soaring Eagle for one of the shows or just to check out the casino, you’re just a short drive or shuttle ride from some family fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark! With the relaxed COVID rules – if you are fully vaccinated, you do to have to wear a mask. but they do ask that you still socially distance, wash your hands and use their hand sanitizing stations.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.