GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we approach Thanksgiving, the countdown to Christmas is underway! In East Grand Rapids, the Gaslight Village annual holiday tree lighting ceremony is coming up this Friday! It’s going to be a family event with fire pits to make s’mores, reindeer, carriage rides, and of course Mr. & Mrs. Claus.

BreAnna is the co-president of the Gaslight Village Business Association and the owner of Agate and Herb.

Holiday Sip & Shop

Thursday, December 8th

4pm – 8pm

Food, drinks, shopping specials & gift wrapping

GoGaslight.com