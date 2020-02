GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Black History Month – the annual Taste of Soul Sunday celebrates African American culture and heritage in our community.

The event features food sampling from local restaurants, lectures by local authors, historians and artists, live music and children’s activities.

Free parking is available in the library’s lot and the program is free and open to the public.

For a complete schedule of events, click here.

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library.