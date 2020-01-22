Annual Soup’s On For All coming to the B.O.B. on Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The annual Soup’s On For All! will take place at the B.O.B. on January 27th from 6:30pm-9:30pm.

The event warms the hearts of thousands while helping to provide hot meals for those in need – it raises more than $100,000 annually for the food and pantry programs of God’s Kitchen.

Guests can visit each of the B.O.B.’s five floors and sample soups, breads, and desserts donated by area restaurants and enjoy live music and entertainment.

For more details on the event or to find out how you can volunteer, visit ccwestmi.org.