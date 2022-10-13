GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For 25 years, The Girls Choral Academy has provided a safe environment for girls of all ages regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic status to gain a strong choral education. They have a big celebration coming up in November to celebrate called “Let Your Voice Be Heard.” They’ll be honoring West Michigan jazz great Edye Evans Hyde with the “Giving Girls a Voice” award and they’re inviting everyone to attend! Tickets include dinner, drinks and entertainment.

Lisa Knight and Edye Evans Hyde join us today to tell us more!

Let Their Voice Be Heard Benefit Dinner

November 15th from 5:30pm-7:30pm

Tickets: $100

Waterpark Country Club

616-361-6111

GirlsChoralAcademy.org