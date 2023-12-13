GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As you can tell from the temperatures outside, we’re delving deeper into the winter season, and Anna’s House is ready. The restaurant recently rolled out its new winter features menu.

That isn’t the only new thing being served up at Anna’s house. The restaurant chain announced a new location along Northland Drive in Grand Rapids. We stopped by to see the new digs and the new menu.

Anna’s House

Locations in: Grand Rapids, Holland, Grand Haven, Kalamazoo, Okemos, Ann Arbor, Westland & Milford

NEW LOCATIONS: 5488 Northland Dr. in Grand Rapids

AnnasHouseUS.com

Sponsored by Anna’s House.