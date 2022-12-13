GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.

Anna’s House

Locations in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Holland, Kalamazoo, Grand Haven, Okemos, Westland & Ann Arbor

AnnasHouseUS.com

Sponsored by Anna’s House.