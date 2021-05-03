Anderson & Girls Orchards has everything you need for a day of family fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all about finding destinations you and your family will love! We found one that we want to show you! A place where you’ll find camels, wallabies, and the world’s largest porcupine that live in a petting zoo. There is also a farm that sells fresh products and so much more.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is a treasure right here in West Michigan and it’s all family-run!

Anderson & Girls Orchards

2985 N Sheridan Rd. – Stanton
989-831-4228
AndersonAndGirls.com

