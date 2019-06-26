Anastasia on stage in Grand Rapids

This week, you can journey to the past as the adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA takes the stage at DeVos Performance Hall. We’re so happy to welcome the star of the show, Lila Coogan to our studio!

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Grand Rapids at last! From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

ANASTASIA – THE BROADWAY MUSICAL