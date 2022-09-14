GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some great shows coming this fall to Miller Auditorium from the Rocky Horry Picture Show to Croce Plays Croce and the new Broadway musical Anastacia, coming in early October.
Today we have Veronica Stern, who plays the lead role of Anya, joining us to tell us about this exciting musical! In 2021, she made her professional debut with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and her New York debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below. She was named one to watch in 2022 by BroadwayWorld!
Anastasia
Miller Auditorium – 2200 Auditorium Dr. – Kalamazoo
Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes, including intermission
Recommended for audiences 7 and up
Friday, October 7, 2022 – 7:30pm
Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 2:00pm
Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 7:30pm
MillerAuditorium.com
Sponsored by Miller Auditorium.