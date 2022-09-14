GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are some great shows coming this fall to Miller Auditorium from the Rocky Horry Picture Show to Croce Plays Croce and the new Broadway musical Anastacia, coming in early October.

Today we have Veronica Stern, who plays the lead role of Anya, joining us to tell us about this exciting musical! In 2021, she made her professional debut with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and her New York debut at Feinstein’s/54 Below. She was named one to watch in 2022 by BroadwayWorld!

Anastasia

Miller Auditorium – 2200 Auditorium Dr. – Kalamazoo

Runtime: 2 hours, 25 minutes, including intermission

Recommended for audiences 7 and up

Friday, October 7, 2022 – 7:30pm

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 2:00pm

Saturday, October 8, 2022 – 7:30pm

MillerAuditorium.com

