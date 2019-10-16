An inside look at The Grand Castle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s described as the second largest castle structure in the world and it’s located here in West Michigan. This is no ordinary castle, because you can actually live there, you can’t say that about most castles. Ever since it was built, The Grand Castle has been turning heads because of its massive size and it’s amenities. It has a coffee shop, dog park, two-story library, pool and much more. We’re so intrigued by The Grand Castle, we wanted to give you a look around and talk to some residents about what it’s like to live there, take a look!

The Grand Castle is right off the highway in Grandville not too far from downtown Grand Rapids. The stats on this building are amazing, 200 million pounds of concrete to build it, 900 tons of steel, 30 acres of floor space, and 750 covered parking spaces!

