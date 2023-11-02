GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Van Andel Institute is hosting an upcoming conversation to help educate us beyond what we learned in science class.

When most people think of metabolism, they think of food, but it’s so much more than what we eat. Metabolism fuels our day-to-day lives and has vast implications for health and disease. “A Conversation About Fueling Metabolism,” hosted by Carol Van Andel, is a great way to hear directly from a VAI scientist, Dr. Sara Nowinski, about the intricacies of metabolism and why there’s more to mitochondria than what you learned in science class.

333 Bostwick Ave. NE

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities available at VAI.org