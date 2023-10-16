GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The cool, comfortable weather we’ve been having is just perfect for a fall getaway. And what’s even better is when we can travel in style and, not leave all the comforts of home behind. That’s why so many people are choosing Airstream Travel Trailers as a mode of transportation.

You’ve probably seen the iconic and timeless silver trailers out on the road, and Woodland Airstream has an incredible lineup of trailers that allow the whole family to move around in comfort and style.

You can tow them on almost any terrain. You can be plugged in at a state park or go off the grid and park your Airstream next to a beautiful lake or stream. The options are endless.

The journey starts with a trip to Woodland Airstream, one of America’s oldest Airstream dealers. We had the chance to see one of the travel trailers set up and ready for action.

Woodland Airstream

5190 Plainfield Ave. – Grand Rapids

616-363-9038

Open Monday-Saturday

WoodlandAirstream.com

Sponsored by Woodland Airstream.