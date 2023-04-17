GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD You are invited to a special night out that will celebrate a new era of heart and vascular care in West Michigan. It’s the University of Michigan Health-West Foundation VITALITY Gala.
Funds raised from the VITALITY Gala will support the University of Michigan Health-West Foundation and critical programs and services that improve patient care, education, and research that makes a difference in the lives of patients and families in West Michigan
The UMH-West Foundation funds medical advancement and was instrumental in the launch of UMH-West’s open-heart surgery program.
VITALITY Gala
University of Michigan Health-West Foundation
Saturday, April 22
DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
6:00 p.m. | Cocktail Reception
7:00 p.m. | Program
8:30 p.m. | Entertainment
9:30 p.m. | Afterglow Party
