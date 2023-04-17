GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD You are invited to a special night out that will celebrate a new era of heart and vascular care in West Michigan. It’s the University of Michigan Health-West Foundation VITALITY Gala.

Funds raised from the VITALITY Gala will support the University of Michigan Health-West Foundation and critical programs and services that improve patient care, education, and research that makes a difference in the lives of patients and families in West Michigan

The UMH-West Foundation funds medical advancement and was instrumental in the launch of UMH-West’s open-heart surgery program.

VITALITY Gala

University of Michigan Health-West Foundation

Saturday, April 22

DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

6:00 p.m. | Cocktail Reception

7:00 p.m. | Program

8:30 p.m. | Entertainment

9:30 p.m. | Afterglow Party

Tickets available online



