GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We know that moving yourself or moving a loved one, to an assisted living community is a big decision. If you are walking that journey right now, you’re probably looking for a place with a wide variety of services and care that allows you to live safely and comfortably. Christian Haven in Grand Haven is part of Sunset Senior Communities, and they pride themselves on being small enough to really get to know you, but large enough to provide all of the amenities you may need. They also just underwent a large renovation, so we stopped by to learn more!

Christian Haven

704 Pennoyer Ave, Grand Haven

616-842-0170

SunsetCommunities.org

Sponsored by Christian Haven.