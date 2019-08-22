An art gem in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever heard the word Amazwi? It’s an African word, and also the name of an African contemporary art gallery in Saugatuck. The gallery is beautifully curated and incredibly educational. Jordan had the chance to visit this unique gem in our community, and today we’re taking you inside.

The Amazwi gallery really lets you rethink contemporary African art, and allows you to put aside pre-conceived ideas of many artifacts that you may think originate from Africa. The gallery is not only filled with beautiful works from many different mediums, but they all have an incredible story behind the art and the artists.

The owners travel to African countries at least once a year to support the artists and their love of sharing these beautiful works of art world-wide.

Amazwi Contemporary Art