GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Only four days now until runners will converge on downtown for the 45th Amway River Bank Run! Today, Dr. Matt Axtman from Spectrum Health and Russ Hines join us to talk about this year’s event. The Amway River Bank Run is the largest 25K road race in the country and kicks off May 14th with the 5K starting things off at 7am. They also have a 10K, 5K Run & 5K Walk plus a 25K Handcycle/Wheelchair.

If you want to participate, you can still register here or you can do a late registration in person at Event Check-in on Friday May 13th at DeVos Place (credit card only).

Expo

Friday, May 13th from 11a-8p

Halls A & B of DeVos Place

303 Monroe Ave NW

Free & open to the public, late registration and gear pick up, product sampling, beer garden, vendors, discounted apparel & more!

More info here

Amway River Bank Run

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.