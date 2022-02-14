America’s Bride can help you find your dream wedding dress!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is Valentine’s Day – the perfect time to talk about love and also weddings! Today is also one of the most popular days for proposals and we know there’s a ton that goes into planning a wedding. Finding the right wedding dress is one of the biggest decisions a bride will make leading up to the big day. We’ve found the perfect place with a huge selection of styles and sizes in a gorgeous location. Think New York posh meets Paris luxury.

Jordan had the chance to step inside the new America’s Bride in Grand Rapids.

America’s Bride

3165 Alpine Ave – Grand Rapids

616-224-0056

AmericasBride.us

Sponsored by America’s Bride.