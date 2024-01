GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a fan of American Idol, two favorites from the show’s second season are in West Michigan this week. Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard are reuniting 20 years after their historic run on American Idol in 2003. We got a chance to talk to them about this Thursday’s show at the Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo.

Thursday, January 11 @ 7:30 p.m. at Miller Auditorium

Get your tickets here!