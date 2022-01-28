American Heart Association’s ‘Have Faith in Heart’ group puts healthy twist on favorite foods

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. Locally, the American Heart Association’s “Have Faith in Heart” group is helping to lighten up some traditional recipes to help make our hearts a bit healthier.

Today, we have Chef Abby Woods in studio to tell us more and show us how to change up a recipe.

Crispy Unfried Chicken

Trimming the fat off the meat

Make the crust from whole wheat Crispbread bread crumbs, shredded Parmesan cheese, building a crusty texture without adding salt and parsley

Bake or use an air fryer to get great results for texture

Use fat-free, low sodium chicken broth

4-6oz chicken breasts, not flattened for flavor

Watch a webinar here to find out more about the Have Faith In Heart Initiative. If your congregation is interested, you can join by reaching out to the American Heart Association in West Michigan!