American Heart Association program reaches into communities of faith to discuss heart and brain health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Heart Association is in the third year of its Have Faith in Heart Program. This program reaches into our communities of faith to talk about heart and brain health.

Today, we’re joined by Veverly Austin, the co-pastor of the Bethel Empowerment Church, American Heart Association Board Member, Dr. Rony Gorges, who is also a cardiologist with Metro Health University of Michigan Health.

American Heart Association – West Michigan

616-482-1501

Heart.org/GrandRapids

