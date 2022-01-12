American Heart Association & Consumers Credit Union team up to host free CPR webinar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sudden cardiac arrest could happen at any time, anywhere and to anyone. The American Heart Association is teaming up Consumers Credit Union to provide a free webinar this Tuesday and we wanted to take time to meet someone saved by sudden cardiac arrest, and to the person who saved him. Ben and Emily join us to tell their story!

The American Heart Association is teaming up with Consumers Credit Union to provide a free webinar this upcoming Tuesday. We want to to talk more about CPR so Lynne from Consumers Credit Union and Winni from the American Heart Association are joining us today!

