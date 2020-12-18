AMA Cares Toy Drive gives back to kids in Grand Rapids and our sister city in Mexico

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the time of year when giving back is so important – for both our neighbors locally and those in need around the world.

Ama International is spreading hope and supplies to those in need this holiday season. Essential needs and toys will be transported from Grand Rapids to our sister city in Zapopen, Mexico.

Erika joins us now to talk about what Ama International is doing and how you can help!

AMA Cares Toy Drive 2020

Donate gifts or a monetary donation by December 23rd

AmaWithoutBorders.org/Toy-Drive