AMA Cares Toy Drive gives back to kids in Grand Rapids and our sister city in Mexico

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the time of year when giving back is so important – for both our neighbors locally and those in need around the world.

Ama International is spreading hope and supplies to those in need this holiday season. Essential needs and toys will be transported from Grand Rapids to our sister city in Zapopen, Mexico.

Erika joins us now to talk about what Ama International is doing and how you can help!

AMA Cares Toy Drive 2020

Donate gifts or a monetary donation by December 23rd
AmaWithoutBorders.org/Toy-Drive

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon