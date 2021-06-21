Allegan County Fair announces performance lineup including Jeff Dunham, 3 Doors Down and Justin Moore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite parts of summer is the county fair and with Michigan opening up next week, we can now enjoy those kinds of traditions again.

The Allegan County Fair is coming up in September and the organizers have made some big concert announcements this week!

>>>Take a look!

Allegan County Fair

September 10th-18th

Performance Lineup:

Jeff Dunham – September 10th

3 Doors Down w/ Chayce Beckham – September 11th

Casting Crowns, Crowder, and Phil Wickham – September 16th

Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Bryant – September 17th

Sponsored by Allegan County Fair.