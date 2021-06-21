Allegan County Fair announces performance lineup including Jeff Dunham, 3 Doors Down and Justin Moore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite parts of summer is the county fair and with Michigan opening up next week, we can now enjoy those kinds of traditions again.
The Allegan County Fair is coming up in September and the organizers have made some big concert announcements this week!
Allegan County Fair
September 10th-18th
Performance Lineup:
Jeff Dunham – September 10th
3 Doors Down w/ Chayce Beckham – September 11th
Casting Crowns, Crowder, and Phil Wickham – September 16th
Justin Moore, Michael Ray, and Chase Bryant – September 17th
