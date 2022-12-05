GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year usually brings a bunch of great events that can get you in the holiday spirit and give you a chance to explore some local businesses doing some really cool things! Grand Pearl Spa is opening their doors for their favorite event of the year, Jingle, Mingle & Cheer this Thursday. You can expect to be wined, dined and blown away with savings on their most loved treatments and products. Make sure to talk to them about their HUGE Botox savings, filler specials, laser specials and package specials on Hydrafacial™ & EmsculptNEO.

They also will have a professional makeup artist Jane Iredale, complimentary chair massages and live demos of their treatments every hour beginning at 3pm and we also can’t forget the drinks!

That’s right they’ll have the Grand Pearl Spa Signature Cocktail or a hot chocolate bar if you want something nonalcoholic plus light bites, meet and greets with some of their favorite skincare vendors and experts and some great giveaways!

Jingle, Mingle & Cheer

Grand Pearl Spa

220 Lyon St. NW, Ste 700 – Grand Rapids

Thursday, December 8th, 3pm-7pm

First 40 guests to RSVP will receive a special swag bag gift!

RSVP here