All-star cast of musicians heading to the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, you can find our next guests at a special music camp along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Great Lakes Music Camp is once again bringing an all-star cast of internationally-touring instructors to the 4-day acoustic music symposium at Camp Blodgett.

Among their staff are several Grammy-winning musicians that will offer lessons, workshops, and band classes to adults and children. The event is highlighted by two events that are open to the public.

Thursday Oct 3 (8pm)

  • Old Time Square Dance

Saturday Oct 5 (8pm)

  • Benefit Concert for the Grand River Watershed Arts & Music Council (GRWAMC).

Event details:

