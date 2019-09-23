All-star cast of musicians heading to the lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This week, you can find our next guests at a special music camp along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The Great Lakes Music Camp is once again bringing an all-star cast of internationally-touring instructors to the 4-day acoustic music symposium at Camp Blodgett.
Among their staff are several Grammy-winning musicians that will offer lessons, workshops, and band classes to adults and children. The event is highlighted by two events that are open to the public.
Thursday Oct 3 (8pm)
- Old Time Square Dance
Saturday Oct 5 (8pm)
- Benefit Concert for the Grand River Watershed Arts & Music Council (GRWAMC).
Event details:
- Oct 3-6, 2019
- Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.greatlakesmusic.org
- For information on the square dance and the benefit concert, visit www.greatlakesmusic.org