All-In Sports hosting the 3rd Annual Labor Day Basketball Tournament this Monday for free!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a special basketball game happening on Monday – the 3rd Annual Labor Day Basketball Tournament! It’s more than just a game on the court – every year it’s helping to create safe spaces for youth amidst an uptick in violence in Grand Rapids.

Today we have Dominic Shannon, an alumni of Dickinson Elementary, where the event is being held.

Labor Day High School Basketball Tournament

September 6th | 3pm-7:30pm

Dickinson Park – 1635 Willard Ave SE

Free to the public and free for each player who participates

AllInSportsClub.com