Alice in Wonderland on stage with Grand Rapids Ballet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This May you can experience the magic of the classic fairy tale "Alice in Wonderland" in a whole new way thanks to the Grand Rapids Ballet. Here to talk to us more about the production is James Sofranko and Cassidy Isaacson

May 3-5 & 10-11

Peter Martin Wege Theatre

grballet.com

616.454.4771

About the Grand Rapids Ballet:

Celebrating its 47th anniversary this season, Grand Rapids Ballet is Michigan’s only professional ballet company. The Company consists of over 30 professional dancers from the United States and around the world. They rehearse in their own Meijer-Royce Center for Dance and perform at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. In 2012, Grand Rapids Ballet launced MOVEMEDIA, a dance series comprised of new works merging visual elements of sets, props, costumes and lighting with digital technology to enhance the body in space.