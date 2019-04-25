Alice in Wonderland on stage with Grand Rapids Ballet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - This May you can experience the magic of the classic fairy tale "Alice in Wonderland" in a whole new way thanks to the Grand Rapids Ballet. Here to talk to us more about the production is James Sofranko and Cassidy Isaacson
Grand Rapids Ballet presents Alice in Wonderland
- May 3-5 & 10-11
- Peter Martin Wege Theatre
- grballet.com
- 616.454.4771
About the Grand Rapids Ballet:
Celebrating its 47th anniversary this season, Grand Rapids Ballet is Michigan’s only professional ballet company. The Company consists of over 30 professional dancers from the United States and around the world. They rehearse in their own Meijer-Royce Center for Dance and perform at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. In 2012, Grand Rapids Ballet launced MOVEMEDIA, a dance series comprised of new works merging visual elements of sets, props, costumes and lighting with digital technology to enhance the body in space.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Judges: MI must redraw congressional, legislative maps
- MSP seek thief in SW MI airport hangar break-in
- 'Avengers: Endgame' poised to topple box-office records
- GR police searching for shooting suspect