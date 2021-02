GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is Sunday and while we may not be able to celebrate entirely like we want to, there are still ways to spice up your celebrations. Think wine and chocolate flight or a fondue station!

We have some great ideas to share today with Janice from Aldi.

>>>Take a look!

Check out all of Aldi’s Valentine’s Day specials by visiting Aldi.us.

Sponsored by Aldi.