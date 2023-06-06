GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The West Michigan theatre group, Ebony Road Players, is preparing for a new play focused on the early days of the Civil Rights Movement.

The Ebony Road Players are presenting a production of “Alabama Story” this week.

The play begins during the early days of the Civil Rights Movement with the story of a children’s book — that was controversial at the time — about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit. A modern story about interracial friendship provides a counterpoint.

The play is happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from June 8 to June 12 as the part of the Ebony Road Players’ Loving Day Celebration.

For more information, go to ebonyroad.org.

Families are also invited to attend Faces of Family at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, on June 10. Faces of Family is a free event for families outside of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, featuring activities like seed planting, face painting, drumming and interactive art. Families can enhance their experience with additional indoor activities by purchasing a museum ticket.

Alabama Story

June 8-11

Grand Rapids Public Museum

Tickets: $30 available at ebonyroad.org

Faces of Family

June 10

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Outside activities: Free

Additional activities available inside the museum with ticket purchase.