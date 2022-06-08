GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Aim To Inspire is a program that provides young adults with disabilities a fulfilling life and inclusion in society. They will begin their summer program on June 13th and their main focus will be on providing their clients with job coaching, vocational training, life skills, social skills, a structured schedule, and community outings. They are also hosting a prom on June 11th for the disability

community called “A Prom For Me.”

The program will run Monday-Thursday

8:30 am – 2:00 pm.

Program dates are 6/13/22 through

7/28/22.



Tuition:

4 Day full program $1,400

2 Day program $800

There will be a $100 dollar deposit required to reserve a spot for your young adult. All deposits are non-refundable



Aim To Inspire

2650 E Beltline Ave SE, Grand Rapids

616-287-5117

aimtoinspire2022@gmail.com