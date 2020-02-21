Age Management offering spring break weight loss special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Age Management of West Michigan offers an integrative medical weight loss program. The three phase approach addresses the main factors involved in achieving successful weight loss:

A. Cleanse Phase: 1 week, detoxify body and optimize fat burning metabolism

B. HCG Phase: 4 weeks, metabolize and burn stubborn midsection body fat

C. Insulin Resistance/Lifestyle Diet Phase: 5 weeks, weight loss and lifelong weight management

Average weight loss from the program is 20-40 pounds in 5-10 weeks. For a free consultation, call 616-808-2695.

They’ll also be offering a free webinar about the program!

Wednesday, February 26th at 6pm

Register online: AgeManagementMI.com

RSVP: Call 616-808-2695

SPRING BREAK SPECIAL:

$50 off a 4-week HCG weight loss program

