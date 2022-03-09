Age Management of West Michigan is offering new programs and specials for patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Age Management of West Michigan is an Integrative Medicine Practice that treat patients with both traditional and functional medicine.

Aaron joins us today to tell us more about what they offer for patients!

Age Management of West Michigan

My Choice: Physician-supervised weight loss program for kids 10-17 years old
Grand Opening Special: $100 off, expires 4/1/22
616-808-2695
March Mental Health Special: Free initial LENS treatment ($125 value) for brain relaxation and regulation
All ages, expires 4/1/22
AgeManagementMI.com

Sponsored by Age Management of West Michigan.

