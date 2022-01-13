Agathon Solar can make your home more energy efficient at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Agathon Solar is a local family-owned company that specializes in solar and energy storage solutions here in West Michigan, they’ll also be a part of this weekend’s Grand Rapids Remodeling & New Homes Show.

Greg joins us today to tell us how we can make our homes more energy efficient!

Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show

Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16

DeVos Place, Grand Rapids

Adults: $12, children 6-14: $4

Multi-day adult ticket: $18

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show.