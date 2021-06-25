African American Live Museum taking place this weekend as a part of the GR Reads program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All summer long, we’re featuring books and events that are part of the Grand Rapids Public Library’s GR Reads program.

The book, Black Bottom Saints, ties into an event happening this weekend. It explores Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood – a lively tour through Black Detroit history, exploring music, culture and excitement as well as struggle and perserverance.

Today, Dr. Cathy Large from New Hope Baptist Church joins us to tell us about the African American Live Museum.

African American Live Museum

Saturday, June 26th from 2pm-4pm

Campau Park – 50 Antoine SW

Rain location: New Hope Baptist Church – 130 Delaware St SW

Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Public Library.