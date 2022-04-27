GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s sometimes thought that urgent care centers are a place you go for emergencies but that isn’t always the case. AFC Urgent Care does handle emergencies but also rapid Covid testing. It’s also a place you can go for primary care for colds, physicals, and other medical needs. AFC Urgent Care has operated one center in Grand Rapids for years and they’ve now expanded with a new location.

Walk-ins are welcome at AFC Urgent Care and it’s open 7 days a week from 8am-8pm including weekends. You can also schedule an appointment to see one of physicians online at AFCUrgentCare.com/Grand-Rapids.

AFC Urgent Care

NEW: 2871 44th St. – Grandville

1740 28th St. – Grand Rapids

