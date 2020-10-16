Adventure Point hosting Fall Harvest Days this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A fun family event is coming to the outdoor adventure center in Walker. Adventure Point is hosting Fall Harvest Days today and tomorrow with tons of fun activities like apple archery, pumpkin painting, a scavenger trail walk and so much more.

Jack from Adventure Point is here to tell us more about what’s going on this weekend!

Fall Harvest Days

3213 Walker Ave NW

AdventurePoint.org

$40 for a family (up to 5), additional children 5 and older $8, adults $15

Tickets must be purchased in advanced