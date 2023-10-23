GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are in the dark when it comes to our finances: how to budget, how to save, and when you should borrow and when you shouldn’t. Home buying can also be an overwhelming process too, especially if it’s your first home. Luckily, the team at Adventure Credit Union has two free classes coming up.

On Oct. 25, they’re hosting two in-person learning events at their corporate location on 32nd Street in Wyoming. At 5:30 p.m., they’re teaching about the basics of personal finance and then they have a “Home Buyers Seminar” at 6:30 p.m.

The “Basics of Personal Finances” class will go over the basics when it comes to finances, including meeting your needs and obligations, saving for the future, being smart with credit and how to borrow money responsibly.

The “Home Buyers Seminar” teaches you about down payment assistance and mortgage options and what’s needed to get pre-approved for a mortgage.

Both sessions are free to attend, open to the public and everyone is welcome regardless of where you are on your financial journey! To register for one of the sessions, or both, RSVP at AdventureCU.org!

In addition to helping individuals by hosting free educational events, the team at Adventure Credit Union also believes in helping the community by regularly volunteering with groups such as Kids Food Basket, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, North Kent Connect and more!

