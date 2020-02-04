Adventure Credit Union brings financial knowledge to highschoolers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teaching kids about finances at a young age is so important – that’s why Adventure Credit Union is teaming up with Godwin Heights High School to bring 9th graders a Financial Reality Fair.

The fair aims to increase financial literacy starting at a young age in a fun and interactive way that will hopefully provide a lasting impression on the impact of financial choices.

Amanda from Adventure Credit Union and Kelly from Godwin Heights High School stopped by to tell us more.

Want to book a Financial Reality Fair at your school? Contact Adventure Credit Union or the Michigan Credit Union League.