GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Adventure Credit Union’s board of directors just announced that Amanda Garabedian has been selected as the new president and CEO. Amanda has served as the interim CEO since September 2022 and after the board interviewed a number of candidates with impressive backgrounds, they decided that Amanda was the best person to lead the organization. She has more than 15 years of experience in credit union leadership and financial technologies and she joined the team back in 2019 as the credit union’s chief operating officer. Since 2019, she has played a significant role in redefining the company’s culture and developing their business goals.

Read the full press release here.