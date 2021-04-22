Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio talks the importance of the right team for wisdom teeth removal

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s important to have your wisdom teeth evaluated by an oral surgeon while your child is a teenager to determine their health and whether or not they should be removed.

It’s also important to find the right team who will support you and your family in a comforting way. Dr. Mark Jesin from Advanced Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Studio joins us today with the mother of one of his patients.

>>>Take a look!

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton Street SE, Suite B
616-369-0360
AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com

Sponsored by AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon