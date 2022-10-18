GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our pets but if you have carpet in your home, you know sometimes pets and certain floor coverings don’t mix. The team at Advanced Interiors has a solution called Pet Perfect! If you order by the end of the month, they’ll have you installed by the holiday.

Today we have Jason and Cami in studio with us to talk about what they offer for your home at Advanced Interiors.

>>Take a look at the video above to see how Pet Perfect works!

Advanced Interiors

Main Showroom: 6656 Pine Ridge Ct. – Jenison

Cabinet Showroom: 2243 Port Sheldon – Jenison

616-457-4818

AInteriors.net

Sponsored by Advanced Interiors.