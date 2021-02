GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Heart month is a really good opportunity to raise awareness that cardiac symptoms should not be ignored. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many patients have been reluctant to seek care, but you shouldn’t wait.

Today, we have Dr. Mohamad Saab from the Advanced Cardiac Vascular Centers.

Advanced Cardiac Vascular Centers

1525 East Beltline NE, Suite 101

616-447-8220

ACVCenters.org

Sponsored by Advanced Cardiac Vascular Centers.