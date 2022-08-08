GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Adriana May found her voice at just 11 years old. She’s performed her own songs at open mic nights and even performed the National Anthem in front of over 10,000 people! This weekend, she’s performing at the Mid Michigan Gospel Fest at the Eaton County Fairgrounds. She joins us today to talk about her inspiring story and to perform an original song!

Mid Michigan Gospel Fest

August 12th -14th

Eaton County Fair Grounds

MidMichiganGospelFest.net

517-285-2640

Keep up with Adriana on Instagram and Facebook!