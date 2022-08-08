GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Adriana May found her voice at just 11 years old. She’s performed her own songs at open mic nights and even performed the National Anthem in front of over 10,000 people! This weekend, she’s performing at the Mid Michigan Gospel Fest at the Eaton County Fairgrounds. She joins us today to talk about her inspiring story and to perform an original song!
Mid Michigan Gospel Fest
August 12th -14th
Eaton County Fair Grounds
MidMichiganGospelFest.net
517-285-2640
Keep up with Adriana on Instagram and Facebook!