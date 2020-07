GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC stations to help give a pet a new forever home.

But this year, the “Clear the Shelters” campaign, which starts tomorrow, will look a bit different. This year’s event will be virtual and feature online platforms to make it easier for you to adopt a new pet!

>>>Take a look

For more information about Clear the Shelters or to donate, visit ClearTheShelters.com.

Sponsored by Clear the Shelters.