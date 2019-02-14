Adopt a healthy lifestyle to last a lifetime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - February is Heart Month and there are messages everywhere about the importance of maintaining good heart health. Since heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women, heart disease should be taken seriously by everyone.
Today we’re joined by Dr. Thomas Boyden and Dr. Kristi Artz to talk about the importance of prevention and a healthy lifestyle.
Put a Little Love in Your Heart
- Thursday, February 28
- 5:30pm-7pm
- Doors open at 5pm, Event begins at 5:30pm
- Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
- Register at spectrumhealth.org/doctor-dialogue
Preventive Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation
- 2902 Bradford Street NE, Grand Rapids
- For more information, please contact: 616.885.5000
