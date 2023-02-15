GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – After Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University, we are all collectively grieving as a community, especially those who experienced the tragedy firsthand.

It goes without saying that these mass shootings cause a high level of emotional distress, fear, and anger for those affected, and for our nation as a whole. These negative feelings affect our mental health and well being and Christy Buck from the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan joins us today, to talk about how we can address these tough feelings and emotions.

For more resources, visit BeNice.org.