GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday we had a little bit of a tease for some spring weather…if you want to bring spring to your kitchen or next party, a tropical fruit salad can bring some life into your dinner display!
Chef Stu joins us today to show us how to make a lobster and tropical fruit salad.
Lobster and Tropical Fruit Salad
2/3 cup Lobster meat
1/4 cup pineapple
1/4 cup papaya
1/8 cup kiwi
Tablespoon of chopped cilantro
Lemon/Lime & Vanilla Vinaigrette
1/2 lime juice
1/2 lemon juice
2 Tbl rice vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract
1/4 cup Passionfruit oil