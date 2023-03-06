GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday we had a little bit of a tease for some spring weather…if you want to bring spring to your kitchen or next party, a tropical fruit salad can bring some life into your dinner display!

Chef Stu joins us today to show us how to make a lobster and tropical fruit salad.

Lobster and Tropical Fruit Salad

2/3 cup Lobster meat

1/4 cup pineapple

1/4 cup papaya

1/8 cup kiwi

Tablespoon of chopped cilantro

Lemon/Lime & Vanilla Vinaigrette

1/2 lime juice

1/2 lemon juice

2 Tbl rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Vanilla extract

1/4 cup Passionfruit oil