Add these Asparagus Smashburgers to your summer dinner menu!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have another great summer recipe for you! It’s perfect because it involves a lot of asparagus, which is in season right now.

Take a look at Gina Ferwerda‘s recipe for Asparagus Smashburgers!

Asparagus Smashburgers

Makes 4- Double Patty Burgers (or 8 Singles)

Pickled Asparagus Aioli

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons ketchup

1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1/4 cup pickled asparagus, chopped with juice and spices

Burgers

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck, 80/20

Kosher salt and black pepper

10 thick Michigan asparagus spears

1 medium Spanish onion, peeled

8 slices American or cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns (for doubles or 8 buns for singles)

Lettuce

Tomato slices

Preheat griddle, cast iron pan or skillet to 350°F.

MAKE SAUCE

Add all Pickled Asparagus Aioli ingredients to a non-reactive bowl. Mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

PREPARE ASPARAGUS AND ONIONS

Using a vegetable peeler, thinly slice ribbons of asparagus into a medium size bowl. Sprinkle asparagus ribbons with lemon-pepper seasoning and mix well to combine.

Using a mandoline, thinly slice onion into a medium size bowl and set aside.

MAKE BURGERS

Gently form the ground chuck into 8 equal size balls, they should be approximately 3 ounces each. Place each ball on the griddle, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add onions and asparagus, evenly, on top of each ball. Using a heavy spatula, smash each patty down and cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn patties over, sprinkle on more salt and pepper. Add the cheese to each patty and continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes. (If making doubles, add 4 of the patties on top of the other 4 patties.) Place buns, cut side down, on griddle and toast for 1-2 minutes.

ASSEMBLE

To assemble the burgers, add lettuce and tomato to the bun bottom. Add a double patty burger, then add some sauce to the cut side of the bun top. Place bun top on the patties, smash down and eat. Enjoy!