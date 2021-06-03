Add these Asparagus Smashburgers to your summer dinner menu!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We have another great summer recipe for you! It’s perfect because it involves a lot of asparagus, which is in season right now.

Take a look at Gina Ferwerda‘s recipe for Asparagus Smashburgers!

Asparagus Smashburgers

Makes 4- Double Patty Burgers (or 8 Singles)
Pickled Asparagus Aioli
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons ketchup
1 1/2 teaspoons yellow mustard
1/4 cup pickled asparagus, chopped with juice and spices

Burgers

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck, 80/20
Kosher salt and black pepper
10 thick Michigan asparagus spears
1 medium Spanish onion, peeled
8 slices American or cheddar cheese
4 hamburger buns (for doubles or 8 buns for singles)
Lettuce
Tomato slices

Preheat griddle, cast iron pan or skillet to 350°F.

MAKE SAUCE

Add all Pickled Asparagus Aioli ingredients to a non-reactive bowl. Mix together until well combined. Cover and refrigerate until assembly.

PREPARE ASPARAGUS AND ONIONS

Using a vegetable peeler, thinly slice ribbons of asparagus into a medium size bowl. Sprinkle asparagus ribbons with lemon-pepper seasoning and mix well to combine.

Using a mandoline, thinly slice onion into a medium size bowl and set aside.

MAKE BURGERS

Gently form the ground chuck into 8 equal size balls, they should be approximately 3 ounces each. Place each ball on the griddle, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add onions and asparagus, evenly, on top of each ball. Using a heavy spatula, smash each patty down and cook for 2-3 minutes. Turn patties over, sprinkle on more salt and pepper. Add the cheese to each patty and continue cooking for another 2-3 minutes. (If making doubles, add 4 of the patties on top of the other 4 patties.) Place buns, cut side down, on griddle and toast for 1-2 minutes.

ASSEMBLE

To assemble the burgers, add lettuce and tomato to the bun bottom. Add a double patty burger, then add some sauce to the cut side of the bun top. Place bun top on the patties, smash down and eat. Enjoy!

